Uzbekistan-South Korea trade shows resilience amid shifting volumes
Despite a decline in trade volumes compared to previous years, South Korea remains one of Uzbekistan’s key trading partners. Recent data highlights South Korea’s continued role in Uzbekistan’s import landscape and sheds light on the broader trends shaping the country's growing international trade.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy