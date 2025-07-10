Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 10

July 10, 2025
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 10

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 10, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies dropped compared to July 9.

The official rate for $1 is 596,514 rials, while one euro is valued at 698,313 rials. On July 9, the euro was priced at 706,767 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 10

Rial on July 9

1 US dollar

USD

596,514

603,754

1 British pound

GBP

810,302

819,464

1 Swiss franc

CHF

749,709

757,340

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,617

63,235

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,055

59,732

1 Danish krone

DKK

93,591

94,732

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,960

7,040

1 UAE Dirham

AED

162,427

164,399

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,952,941

1,975,873

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

209,804

212,414

100 Japanese yen

JPY

407,079

411,225

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,989

76,912

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,549,861

1,568,666

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

435,540

441,534

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

357,407

361,806

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,521

33,859

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,893

15,085

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,632

7,698

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

163,877

165,866

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,532

46,111

1 Syrian pound

SYP

46

46

1 Australian dollar

AUD

389,580

393,854

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

159,070

161,001

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,586,473

1,605,729

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

465,628

471,443

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

488,535

494,407

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,850

20,097

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

284

288

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

434,770

439,812

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

110,432

111,998

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

83,079

84,149

100 Thai baht

THB

1,825,078

1,851,212

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

140,371

142,395

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

433,732

439,913

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

841,346

851,557

1 euro

EUR

698,313

706,767

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

115,003

116,223

1 Georgian lari

GEL

219,583

222,269

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

36,702

37,128

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,561

8,666

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

182,163

184,350

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

350,890

355,149

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,053,894

1,066,330

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,087

62,840

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

170,008

172,038

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,302

5,408

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 829,511 rials and $1 costs 708,586 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 806,918 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 689,286 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 875,000–878,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1.03 million rials.

