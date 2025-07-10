Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 10, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies dropped compared to July 9.

The official rate for $1 is 596,514 rials, while one euro is valued at 698,313 rials. On July 9, the euro was priced at 706,767 rials.

Currency Rial on July 10 Rial on July 9 1 US dollar USD 596,514 603,754 1 British pound GBP 810,302 819,464 1 Swiss franc CHF 749,709 757,340 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,617 63,235 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,055 59,732 1 Danish krone DKK 93,591 94,732 1 Indian rupee INR 6,960 7,040 1 UAE Dirham AED 162,427 164,399 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,952,941 1,975,873 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 209,804 212,414 100 Japanese yen JPY 407,079 411,225 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,989 76,912 1 Omani rial OMR 1,549,861 1,568,666 1 Canadian dollar CAD 435,540 441,534 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 357,407 361,806 1 South African rand ZAR 33,521 33,859 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,893 15,085 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,632 7,698 1 Qatari riyal QAR 163,877 165,866 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,532 46,111 1 Syrian pound SYP 46 46 1 Australian dollar AUD 389,580 393,854 1 Saudi riyal SAR 159,070 161,001 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,586,473 1,605,729 1 Singapore dollar SGD 465,628 471,443 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 488,535 494,407 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,850 20,097 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 284 288 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 434,770 439,812 1 Libyan dinar LYD 110,432 111,998 1 Chinese yuan CNY 83,079 84,149 100 Thai baht THB 1,825,078 1,851,212 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 140,371 142,395 1,000 South Korean won KRW 433,732 439,913 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 841,346 851,557 1 euro EUR 698,313 706,767 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 115,003 116,223 1 Georgian lari GEL 219,583 222,269 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 36,702 37,128 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,561 8,666 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 182,163 184,350 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 350,890 355,149 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,053,894 1,066,330 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,087 62,840 1 Turkmen manat TMT 170,008 172,038 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,302 5,408

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 829,511 rials and $1 costs 708,586 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 806,918 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 689,286 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 875,000–878,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1.03 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel