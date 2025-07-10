Azerbaijan taking stock of its yearly inflation numbers
Azerbaijan’s annual inflation rate reached 6 percent in the first half of the year, with notable increases in food, non-food products, and paid services. Despite some monthly fluctuations, prices for essential goods like rice and oils rose, while others such as eggs and vegetables saw slight declines.
