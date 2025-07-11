Turkmenistan's economy hikes due to growing investment and fiscal stability
Photo: EBRD
Turkmenistan's economy grew by 6.3 percent year-on-year in January–July 2024, driven by public investment and rising wages. Construction, agriculture, and transport sectors posted solid gains. Inflation is projected at 6.3 percent. Fiscal discipline remains strong, with an expected budget surplus in 2024.
