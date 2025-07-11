Uzbekistan’s Almalyk Mining sees rating boost from Fitch
Fitch Ratings has upgraded the credit rating of Uzbekistan’s Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex to ‘BB’, citing strong government support and the company’s key role in the national economy. Despite the positive outlook, concerns remain regarding financial transparency.
