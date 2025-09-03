Kazakhstan invests in improving water infrastructure across western region

Photo: Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s government has allocated 5.5 billion tenge (~$10.45 million) from the Special State Fund to support 11 water supply projects in West Kazakhstan. Most funding (4.3 billion tenge) will go to 9 facilities, including new water systems for over 1,700 residents in Karatobe district and network expansions in several villages.

