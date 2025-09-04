Azerbaijan's ADY ramps up passenger traffic over year
In August 2025, ADY, a company under AZCON Holding, transported 12 percent more passengers on domestic routes and the Absheron circular railway compared to August 2024. According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, passenger numbers for the first eight months of 2025 increased by 20 percent compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy