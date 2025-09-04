Azerbaijan's ADY ramps up passenger traffic over year

In August 2025, ADY, a company under AZCON Holding, transported 12 percent more passengers on domestic routes and the Absheron circular railway compared to August 2024. According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, passenger numbers for the first eight months of 2025 increased by 20 percent compared to the same period last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register