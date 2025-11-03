Uzbekistan, CTS International boost cooperation in freight logistics

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 3. Chairman of the Board of Temir Yol Cargo JSC, Abdusamat Muminov, held a meeting with Arya Zhang, General Manager for Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at CTS International Logistics Corporation Limited, to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in freight transportation and logistics, Trend reports.

During the talks, the parties exchanged information on their services and explored new opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration in cargo transport and multimodal logistics. They also outlined potential areas for joint initiatives.

Following the meeting, both sides agreed to continue working together and advance specific cooperation projects going forward.

To note, Uzbekistan's transportation and logistics domain represents a pivotal and swiftly expanding segment of the national economic framework, with an anticipated gross value added (GVA) of around US$1.69 billion in the first quarter of 2025. The industry serves a crucial function in the landscape of both domestic and global commerce, with terrestrial logistics emerging as the preeminent modality, representing a staggering 92 percent of total freight conveyance in 2024.

CTS International Logistics, headquartered in Shanghai, is one of China’s leading logistics companies, specializing in multimodal transportation, warehousing, project cargo, and supply chain services. The company operates extensive logistics networks across Asia, Europe, and other regions, supporting key trade corridors, including China–Central Asia routes.

