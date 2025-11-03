QatarEnergy awards Samsung C&T major contract for carbon capture project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. QatarEnergy has awarded Samsung C&T Corporation the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for a major carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project serving its LNG production facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Trend reports.

The project will capture and store up to 4.1 million tons of CO₂ annually, positioning it among the largest CCS projects worldwide and reinforcing Qatar’s leadership in sustainable and lower-carbon energy.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy President and CEO, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, described the project as “a milestone that strengthens our carbon capture capabilities and supports Qatar’s National Climate Change Action Plan.” He noted that all upcoming LNG expansion projects will include CCS technologies, aiming to capture more than 11 million tons of CO₂ per year by 2035.

QatarEnergy began its CCS initiatives in 2019 with a capacity of 2.2 million tons per year and is expanding through additional projects linked to the North Field East and North Field South developments.