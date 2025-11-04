Azerbaijani Accounts Chamber flags need for improved revenue calculation standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ The Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Azerbaijan has emphasized the need to enhance the rules for calculating non-oil and gas revenues. said Vugar Gulmammadov, the Chairman of the Accounts Chamber, Trend reports.

Speaking at the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship devoted to the discussion of the draft law “On the State Budget for 2026,” Gulmammadov noted that the projected amount of non-oil revenues is used in calculating the relevant indicators of the fiscal rule, as well as in determining the sustainability of budget expenditures through stable income sources.

“It is a positive development that, for the first time, medium-term forecasts for covering current expenditures with non-oil and gas revenues have been presented in the explanatory document. However, we believe that international methodological standards should be taken into account when calculating non-oil revenues, and relevant clarifications should be made in the Law on the Budget System,” he stated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel