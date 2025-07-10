OECD praises Kazakhstan's sustainable infrastructure business leadership
Photo: OECD official website
The OECD report "Responsible Business Conduct for Sustainable Infrastructure in Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Uzbekistan" highlights Kazakhstan's significant progress in integrating responsible business conduct (RBC) principles into its sustainable development agenda. The country is praised for a comprehensive, cross-sectoral approach encompassing occupational safety, environmental modernization, renewable energy, human capital development, and ESG promotion.
