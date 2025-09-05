Kazakhstan putting hydrocarbons and modern coal tech at forefront of its energy game plan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 5. Hydrocarbons will continue to play a key role in the global energy sector and, consequently, in Kazakhstan’s energy sector, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a solemn ceremony at Akorda, congratulating the country’s oil and gas industry workers, Trend reports.

The president thinks that the global oil and gas industry is the apple of many countries' eyes and a hot topic among renowned experts. The future of the industry is being discussed in terms of its impact on the prospects for global economic development.

“From my perspective, hydrocarbons are poised to maintain a pivotal position in the global energy landscape and, by extension, within Kazakhstan’s energy framework. Insights derived from a plethora of international contexts, particularly within the European landscape, indicate that alternative energy modalities can fulfill a supplementary role.

Moreover, it is imperative to focus on the deployment of cutting-edge technologies designed for the comprehensive refinement of natural coal for its industrial applications, particularly in the infrastructure of energy generation facilities. It is widely recognized that coal constitutes approximately 70 percent of Kazakhstan’s energy portfolio; our nation ranks among the top ten global coal producers, and this strategic asset should not be relinquished but rather leveraged optimally,” said Tokayev.

