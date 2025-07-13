Kazakhstan sees firm growth in card transactions amid drop in cash withdrawals in May 2025
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
In May 2025, Kazakhstani-issued payment cards processed 1.3 billion transactions worth 18.1 trillion tenge ($34.39 billion). Cashless transactions rose 11.9 percent in number to 1.2 billion and grew 18.7 percent in volume to 15.7 trillion tenge ($29.83 billion) compared to May 2024.
