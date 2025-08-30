Kyrgyzstan discloses data on card circulation in Chuy region
Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
The Chuy region ranked second in Kyrgyzstan’s bank card circulation as of June 30, 2025, with 663,615 cards, while the country overall registered 10.3 million cards in use.
