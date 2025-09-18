Kyrgyzstan proposes hosting Turkic Investment Fund Board meeting in Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 18. Kyrgyzstan proposes to hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Turkic Investment Fund in Bishkek this year, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

" I hope for your support for the initiative to hold the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Turkic Investment Fund in Bishkek this year. In addition to launching the investment fund, the activities of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Committee on Trade Promotion within the Organization of Turkic States are of great importance for deepening economic ties. These structures have significant potential to promote business activity, remove trade barriers, and support businesses, especially small and medium-sized ones," he said.

Kasymaliyev noted that it is important not only to create the Turkic Investment Fund, but also to implement useful and necessary projects in practice.

In addition, with a view to establishing more systematic economic cooperation, Kyrgyzstan proposed a draft roadmap for cooperation in the areas of economics, trade, investment, and finance between the member states of the OIC.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers added that, given the rapid pace of technological progress, cooperation in the areas of digitalization, artificial intelligence, and innovation is becoming particularly relevant for the countries of the Turkic world.