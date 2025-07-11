Tajikistan’s energy sector sees lift from hydroelectric expansion
Photo: Sangtuda HPP-1 OJSC
Hydropower remained the dominant source of electricity in Tajikistan from January through May 2025, with hydroelectric power plants generating 8.544 billion kWh.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy