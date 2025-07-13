Israel's attack on Iran has serious negative impact on Tehran's environment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Israel's 12-day military airstrikes on Iran have had a very negative impact on the environment of Tehran province, Iran's Environmental Protection Organization said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Israeli attack on the Rey and Kan oil depots in Tehran resulted in the destruction of 19.5 million liters of fuel, which resulted in the release of 47,000 tons of greenhouse gases and 578 tons of air pollutants into the environment.

Damage to a South Pars Gas Company processing plant in southern Iran during the war resulted in the burning of 5.5 million cubic meters of gas, releasing more than 12 million tons of greenhouse gases and 437 tons of pollutants into the environment.

The conflict escalated on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes targeting Iranian territory. The attacks killed a number of senior military officials, including generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking figures.

Later that same day, Iran responded with “True Promise III,” launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at various locations across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The retaliation caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

On June 22, the United States carried out airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them.

In response, Iran launched missile strikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar on the evening of June 23.

On June 24, the office of Israeli Prime Minister announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement confirming that the hostilities had come to a halt.