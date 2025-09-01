SCO member states formalize cohesive partnership designation

TIANJIN, China, September 1.​ Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have decided to merge the statuses of "observer" and "dialogue partner" into a single status of "SCO Partner," Trend’s special correspondent reports.

The decision was reflected in the Tianjin Declaration, adopted following the meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States held on September 1 in China's Tianjin.

Member states expressed commendations regarding China's leadership role within the SCO for the 2024-2025 operational cycle. It was observed that this initiative facilitated the enhancement of reciprocal comprehension, bolstered trust, fostered camaraderie, and promoted collaborative efforts among the constituents of member states, concurrently fortifying the organization’s legitimacy.



In 2024, Azerbaijan sought to secure observer status at the SCO and presently occupies the role of a dialogue partner within the organizational framework.

