Event on Caucasian Albania’s Legacy in Azerbaijan’s Statehood concludes (UPDATED)

Title changed: Event on Caucasian Albania’s Legacy in Azerbaijan’s Statehood Concludes (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:01

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Center for the Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism (AIR Center) has held an event on the topic “The Legacy of Caucasian Albania in Azerbaijan’s history of statehood,” Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The primary objective was to conduct academic discussions centering on the views regarding the heritage of Caucasian Albania expressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on September 15, while receiving a delegation comprising members and observers of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Authorities of the Organization of Turkic States, co-organizers of the Yahya Bakuvi International Conference, and members of the Supreme Religious Board of the Caucasian Peoples.

The event also addressed issues regarding the systematic study of the Caucasian Albanian heritage, the scholarly examination of its place and role in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, and the research of primary sources and archival materials related to this heritage.

Azerbaijani MPs, representatives of think tanks, researchers, and media representatives participated in the event, which was moderated by Matin Mammadli, a department head at the AIR Center.

In his remarks, AIR Center Board Chairman Farid Shafiyev emphasized the importance of presenting scientific findings regarding historical heritage to the international community in a consistent, objective, and well-substantiated manner.

“Denying the history of Caucasian Albania is one of the attempts to substantiate the idea of ‘Greater Armenia.’ As for the peace process, it appears that radical views exist in Armenia not only within the opposition but also within the state apparatus itself. Accepting the outcome of the war while intending to revisit strategic issues in 10–15 years runs counter to peace. Azerbaijan’s course is clear: peace, normalization, and the promotion of trade. Yes, we must not become hostages to history, but—as the President has emphasized—we cannot forget history either,” added Shafiyev.

In his address, Head of Department at the Institute of History and Ethnology of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and Ph.D. of History Ramil Aghayev spoke about the history, territory, and statehood traditions of Caucasian Albania. Noting the unique traditions of the Albanian Church, Aghayev emphasized that the heritage of Caucasian Albania represents a crucial aspect of the study of Azerbaijani history.

“Historical sources reflect the fact that Christianity spread in Albania as early as the 1st century. Even a number of Armenian sources acknowledge this; we encounter this fact in Movses Kaghankatvatsi’s ‘History of Albania’ as well. Attempts to appropriate the material-cultural heritage of Caucasian Albania and present it to the international community as Armenian heritage must be viewed within the context of the territorial claims Armenia has advanced against Azerbaijan,” he said.

Rizvan Huseynov, director of the Caucasus Historical Center and a military expert, noted that He spoke about the historical and religious heritage of Caucasian Albania, as well as the historical significance—for the Christian world—of the Gandzasar, Khudavang, and Amaras churches located in the Karabakh region.

Huseynov also touched upon the historical events of 1836, when, by decree of the Russian Empire, the independent operations of the Albanian Church were curtailed, and it was placed under the administration of the Armenian Apostolic Church. He emphasized the importance of scientifically investigating instances where the heritage of Caucasian Albania was damaged or altered over various periods, incorporating archival documents into scholarly discourse, and studying the monuments using modern scientific methods.

"During filming conducted in the area following the anti-terror measures, we obtained footage showing that certain graves and skeletal remains had been exhumed. This matter must be investigated and brought to the attention of the international Christian community," Huseynov explained.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the AIR Center, Farhad Mammadov, highlighted the issue of utilizing historical heritage within the political and ideological spheres. He emphasized the importance of expanding scholarly research on the heritage of Caucasian Albania, systematically studying historical sources, and more widely presenting the resulting scientific findings in the international information space.

“The Armenian Church is the greatest revanchist force in Armenian society. While various political mechanisms can be employed to alter the stances of political parties and socio-political organizations, the Armenian Church—and the recent documents it has adopted—demonstrate that one of the primary pillars of revanchist sentiment in Armenian society is linked precisely to this institution.”

The event continued with discussions centered on the topic.