Slovenian Armed Forces support key film shoot days (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Filming of the youth movie Gajin svet 3, the third installment of one of the most successful Slovenian films, began recently at various locations across Slovenia, Trend reports.

Out of 27 planned shooting days, seven will take place with the collaboration and support of the Slovenian Armed Forces.

A significant part of the filming these days, supported by the 15th Air Force and Air Defense Brigade, members of the 72nd Brigade, and the Special Operations Unit, is taking place at Cerklje ob Krki and Brnik airports and the surroundings of Ljubljana, where key action scenes of the film are being shot.

The first two Gajin svet films together attracted more than 160,000 viewers and won numerous awards, including Best Youth Film at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

In the new film, after her mother, a doctor on a humanitarian mission, is kidnapped, Gaja bravely takes initiative and embarks on a dangerous rescue mission. The premiere is scheduled for the end of August 2026, followed by screenings across Slovenia and an educational program for schools.