BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. During her visit to Lithuania, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had her finger on the pulse, zeroing in on one of the country’s most pressing priorities—bolstering the security of its borders, Trend reports.

The meeting between von der Leyen, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, and a delegation that included representatives from the Ministries of Defense, Interior, and other institutions unfolded right at the doorstep of Lithuania’s border with Belarus.

The talks shone a light on the collaborative spirit of the Baltic states and Poland as they band together to safeguard the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union.



The initiative is all hands on deck with coordinated defense planning, operational cooperation, and a seamless fit into NATO defense strategies, spanning a whopping 2,300 kilometers.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are developing the “Baltic Defense Line” while simultaneously working with Poland on the “East Shield” project to enhance security in the Suwałki corridor.

Lithuania’s Deputy Defense Minister Tomas Godliauskas presented the country’s border defense capabilities to von der Leyen, outlining steps being taken to deter and prevent potential threats, as well as measures to reinforce the security of critical corridors. He stressed that ensuring border security has become a priority for the European Union, with joint efforts aimed at securing EU funding for counter-mobility and border defense measures.

Godliauskas underscored the collective accountability of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland in safeguarding the European Union's external boundary.



He articulated that synergistic collaboration in fortifying defense infrastructure exemplifies a robust dedication to preserving the stability of Europe.



The quartet of nations is engaging in synergistic collaboration to optimize funding for the SAFE program and anticipates that forthcoming EU fiscal architectures will allocate capital for border defense strategies.



Strategic initiatives encompass collaborative synergies with Finland, facilitating an integrated defense framework for the entirety of the eastern frontier.

Godliauskas underlined that border defense goes beyond physical barriers, encompassing the combined efforts of armed forces, government institutions, local authorities, and national defense industries.

Lithuania continues to expand its counter-mobility measures, including obstacles at border crossing points, fortified defense positions, and the development of engineering facilities to store barriers such as “dragon’s teeth,” hedgehogs, concertina wire, and concrete blocks.

Additional strategies encompass bolstering fluvial transit points, sustaining sylvan buffer zones, and augmenting tactical excavation proficiencies.



The synergistic initiatives are designed to establish a robust defensive architecture that amalgamates terrestrial, maritime, and aerial capabilities, with a pronounced focus on unmanned aerial vehicle operations, anti-drone frameworks, reconnaissance, and electronic combat strategies.



As articulated by Godliauskas, recent occurrences highlight the critical necessity of comprehensive integration of diverse operational capabilities to optimize efficacy in border security measures.

