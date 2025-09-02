“Yelo Summer Challenge 2025” internship program successfully completed

Yelo Bank’s “Summer Challenge” internship program, launched to support the development of professional talent in the banking sector, successfully concluded this year. As part of the initiative, 55 selected young participants were introduced to the real working environment across various departments of the Bank, gaining hands-on experience and practical skills under the guidance of seasoned professionals.



Throughout the internship, participants actively contributed to Yelo Bank’s daily operations, taking part in project development, event organization, and collaborative teamwork. The program offered valuable opportunities for young individuals to strengthen key competencies such as leadership, communication, analytical thinking, and idea generation.



At the conclusion of the program, all participants received official certificates recognizing their achievements. Several interns who demonstrated exceptional initiative and professionalism have already been offered positions at Yelo Bank and joined the team.



Driven by its commitment to youth development, Yelo Bank will continue to implement programs like “Summer Challenge” in the coming years, enabling more young talents to take their first steps toward a successful career in banking.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!