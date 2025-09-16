Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Our political relations with UAE are developing very successfully - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 16 September 2025 18:19 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Our political relations are developing very successfully. We always stand by each other in international organizations. We support each other, President Ilham Aliyev said during an expanded meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports.

“We are very pleased with the recent mutual investments. Cooperation in the oil and gas sector is deepening. Among the documents signed today, cooperation in the transport sector has great prospects,” the head of state noted.

