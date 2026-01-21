Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 21 January 2026 03:25 (UTC +04:00)
We have very legitimate hopes that we may enjoy a second very important oil boom in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
DAVOS, Switzerland, January 21. We are increasing gas production and decreasing oil production. But we have plans to stabilize oil production and even to increase it, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled “Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast,” held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Noting that it is premature to talk about that, the Azerbaijani President said: “If exploration projects conducted by international energy companies bring good results, we have very legitimate hopes that we may enjoy a second very important oil boom in Azerbaijan.”

