Baku and Azerbaijan have become very attractive for foreigners - President Ilham Aliyev

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 21. Baku and Azerbaijan have become very attractive for foreigners. Because today investors are looking for places where they can feel themselves comfortable and where they feel themselves safe, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled “Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast,” held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“From this point of view, multiculturalism, cultural and ethnic diversity, and a very positive spirit of interaction, coexistence, and mutual respect between all the ethnicities and all the representatives of traditional religions really creates this spirit that people want to buy houses, buy apartments in Baku, to come to stay for summer, for vacation, to spend time on the seashore, and also to invest. Because when you invest during the time of construction, then you can sell it when it is already built for twice as much,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.