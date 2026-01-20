Ukraine expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for assistance provided in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for assistance provided in the energy sector, Trend reports.

She noted that additional energy supplies from Azerbaijan, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic will be delivered to Ukraine in the coming days.

"We thank all our partners for their ongoing support and the assistance already provided," Svyrydenko wrote on her page on Telegram.

She stated that all assistance provided is being used to restore heat and power to Ukrainian homes, as well as to reconstruct energy facilities damaged by intensive shelling by Russian forces.

According to her, four more countries are preparing to provide energy assistance packages to Ukraine. Furthermore, Ireland will make a donation of €25 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund next week.