Kyrgyzstan’s energy and utilities sector shows positive trend
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s utilities and infrastructure sectors showed notable growth in 2025, with strong gains in energy supply and water and waste management services.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy