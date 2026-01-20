Iran set to drill deeper to boost output from Qatar’s shared gas field
Drilling of new wells in the 11th phase of the South Pars gas field will begin soon to increase production. The completion of the jacket installation in the field was also confirmed. Final work on the jacket is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
