Azerbaijan spotlights TRIPP route's pivotal role in diversifying regional connections

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. The TRIPP route is an important step in terms of diversifying connections in the region, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Trend reports.

"In order for our cooperation to be more meaningful and sustainable, we must also strengthen our economic potential and develop mutual investments and trade among the members of our organization," he explained.

The minister also said that the OTS members, geographically speaking, play the role of a bridge between the European and Asian continents by organizing natural transport, logistics, and transit lines.

"The organization has enormous opportunities in this direction. This line is also an integral part of the Middle Corridor. The announcement of the TRIPP route, which will provide unhindered movement between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan through the Zangezur corridor within the framework of the Washington Summit, is an important step in terms of diversifying connections in our region," he added.