In some three years plus, we have increased gas exports to Europe to 13 billion cubic meters - President Ilham Aliyev

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 21. Last year, we exported more than 25 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Almost 13 billion was exported to Europe, and this number will grow, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled “Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast,” held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“It was done based on a request from the European Commission. After the Russian-Ukrainian war started, the President of the European Commission came to Baku, and we signed a document on strategic partnership in the energy sector. We agreed that we would double our gas supply to Europe from the existing level at that time—almost 8 to 16 BCM. So in some three years plus, we have already almost reached 13, and the number will grow,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.