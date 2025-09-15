Uzbekistan reports rising U.S.-bound travel among its citizens
Uzbekistan has seen a notable rise in tourism to the United States in the first seven months of 2025. Trend’s analysis of National Statistics Committee data shows that leisure travel and visits to relatives remain the main reasons for Uzbek citizens’ trips, reflecting growing international mobility.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy