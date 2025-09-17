Iran heightens nationwide crude steel output
Iran’s crude steel production grew 2.7 percent to 12.5 million tons from 12.1 million tons last year. Steel product output fell 2.9 percent to 8.96 million tons from 9.23 million tons. Sponge iron rose 2.9 percent to 18 million tons, concentrate grew 7.8 percent to 32.4 million tons, while pellet production dropped 0.9 percent to 26.8 million tons.
