Azerbaijan divulges reciprocal tourism service turnover in 1H2025
Photo: Artificial intelligence
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan’s mutual tourism services turnover grew 2.1% to $1.7 billion. Exports of $946.4 million surpassed imports of $752.1 million, creating a $194.3 million surplus. Meanwhile, travel by Azerbaijani citizens abroad and foreign visitors to Azerbaijan slightly declined.
