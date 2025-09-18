Iran's international flight numbers plummet in 5M2025
Passenger flights from Iranian airports fell by around 20 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian year, totaling roughly 121,000 flights compared to 151,000 over the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy