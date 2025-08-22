Turkmenistan's Awaza hosts key high-level talks between Mirziyoyev and Berdimuhamedov

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 22. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, in a one-on-one session with official delegations, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's office.

The meeting began with Berdimuhamedov conveying greetings and best wishes from Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, while President Mirziyoyev congratulated the Turkmen leadership and people on successfully hosting the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries earlier this month.

The leaders discussed further development of Uzbek-Turkmen relations, emphasizing friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership. They highlighted the dynamic growth of trade and economic cooperation, noting that trade turnover since the start of 2025 has reached $700 million, supported by a free trade regime and the operation of trading houses in the capitals.

Ongoing and upcoming projects in industry, energy, transport, agriculture, and water management were reviewed, including the near completion of the Shavat-Dashoguz trade zone. The sides stressed the importance of active intergovernmental commissions, business councils, and cultural events in preparation for future summits.