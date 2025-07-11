UNESCO’s 47th session marks 25 Years of Azerbaijani Icherisheher on World Heritage List (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11.​ A special ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List was held in Paris as part of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Trend reports.

The event was moderated by Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO.

The event, held in Paris from July 6 through 16, featured a range of thematic events. Notably, on July 11, a special presentation commemorated the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The presentation, which marked a major cultural milestone, was organized by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve with the support of Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO, the country’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, and Trend International News Agency.

The event, titled Safeguarding World Heritage: Practices in Conservation and Communication, brought together international experts to exchange ideas on preserving and presenting cultural heritage. Discussions focused on global strategies in conservation, the role of media and public communication, and modern approaches to integrating heritage into society. Icherisheher’s recent achievements in restoration and outreach were presented to participants.

Key speakers included Simona-Mirela Miculescu, President of UNESCO’s 42nd General Conference, and Lazare Eloundou, Director of the World Heritage Centre. They emphasized the importance of storytelling and media engagement in heritage conservation efforts.

Representing Azerbaijan were Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration; Seymur Fataliyev, Secretary General of Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO; Elman Abdullayev, Permanent Delegate to UNESCO; Elsever Mammadov, Head of International Relations at the Reserve; and Elchin Aghajanov, Deputy Director General of Trend International News Agency. The Azerbaijani delegation outlined efforts in restoration, conservation, communication, and public integration of Icherisheher’s cultural assets.

The event served as a vital platform for promoting Azerbaijan’s heritage on the international stage and strengthening cooperation in the field of cultural preservation.

