UNESCO hails Azerbaijan’s longstanding efforts in safeguarding cultural heritage (PHOTO/VIDEO)

PARIS, France, July 14. Over the past 25 years, Azerbaijan has demonstrated a strong commitment to the protection and promotion of its unique cultural heritage, the Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center, Lazare Eloundou Assomo, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at an event marking the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The event was held on the sidelines of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

"I think those who have not yet been to Baku should definitely come and see this magnificent city. Baku, in particular, is a testament to centuries of cultural exchange, architectural innovation, and continuous urban development," Assomo said.

According to him, the city's ancient appearance, its exquisite palaces, and Maiden Tower all reflect the richness of the city, which has been a crossroads of civilizations for centuries.

"During my visit, I witnessed the restoration work. Thanks to the cooperation with the international community and the involvement of the local population, Icherisheher remains not only protected, but also a living, relevant place in the lives of those who call it home," emphasized the Center's director.

Assomo added that UNESCO, through the World Heritage Center, remains Azerbaijan's reliable partner in preserving Icherisheher and other cultural heritage sites in the country.

"We have studied a number of sites in terms of their protection and preservation in a historical context. Reflecting on the achievements of the past, let us also look to the future. People are becoming more and more creative, and we need to continue our cultural work, creating a more resilient society," Assomo said.

The event celebrating Icherisheher’s UNESCO milestone took place on July 11 and was one of several thematic sessions organized during the Committee’s 47th session, held from July 6 to 16.

It was organized by the Administration of the “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve, with support from the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Mission to UNESCO, and Trend News Agency. The theme was “Preserving World Heritage: Conservation and Communication in Practice.”

As part of the event, and with the support of Baku Network, brochures were distributed in memory of Azerbaijani journalists killed during Armenian attacks.

The session was moderated by Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO.

The discussion focused on global best practices, modern conservation strategies, and ways to communicate the importance of cultural heritage to the public. Participants also learned about the achievements of the Icherisheher Reserve Administration in the field of heritage preservation.