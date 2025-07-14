Azerbaijan sees notable rise in liquefied gas production in 6M2025

Azerbaijan’s production of liquefied gases surged to about 113,000 tons in the first half of the year, marking a significant increase from last year’s roughly 94,000 tons. Despite this growth, the overall value of oil product output declined slightly to around 2.6 billion manat.

