Azerbaijan sees notable rise in liquefied gas production in 6M2025
Azerbaijan’s production of liquefied gases surged to about 113,000 tons in the first half of the year, marking a significant increase from last year’s roughly 94,000 tons. Despite this growth, the overall value of oil product output declined slightly to around 2.6 billion manat.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy