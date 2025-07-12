Azerbaijan’s spending on beverages and tobacco shows positive trend in 6M2025
Azerbaijan’s retail sales of beverages and tobacco surged to about 1.3 billion manat in the first half of the year, marking a more than 20 percent increase from earlier months. This growth contributed to a nearly 30 billion manat total retail turnover, reflecting steady expansion across both food and non-food sectors.
