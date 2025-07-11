ING sees Uzbekistan’s economy on upswing, driven by soaring gold prices and capital flows
Photo: Official website of ING GROUP
Uzbekistan's economy is recovering and growing due to increased gold prices and better budgetary management. Recent trade balance improvements, a reduced current account deficit, and greater private capital inflows have stabilized the Uzbek soum and upgraded its sovereign rating. Maintaining this momentum requires continual changes and cautious external cash flow management.
