AZAL hosts media tour in two cities of Türkiye

MERSIN, Türkiye, July 11. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has organized a media tour to the Turkish cities of Adana and Mersin in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the national press, Trend reports.

The tour began today and will run through July 13.

During the tour, media representatives will participate in training sessions covering AZAL’s organizational structure, the airline’s operations, and tourism journalism.

Since June 15, Azerbaijan’s national carrier AZAL has been operating regular flights to Çukurova International Airport, located near Adana and Mersin.

Flights run twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Expanding flight routes to Türkiye is aimed at strengthening air travel, tourism, economic, and cultural ties between the two brotherly countries.

This new route provides passengers with easier access to major cities like Adana and Mersin, as well as the surrounding areas.