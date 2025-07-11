Kazakhstan and Afghanistan agree on rail linking Central and South Asia
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed a Memorandum establishing key principles for building and operating a railway connecting Central and South Asia. During a visit by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Murat Nurtleu to Afghanistan, discussions also covered cooperation in trade, transit, agriculture, and digitalization. Both sides emphasized strengthening ties and joint infrastructure projects to boost economic growth and job creation.
