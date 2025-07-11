We are thrilled to announce the Performance Week 2025, titled “Caspian Corporealities”! (PHOTO)

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites you to join the Performance Week taking place from July 15 to 19!

The Performance Week examines the body's entanglement with the Caspian Sea in light of its rapidly declining water levels and the ecological and human consequences that might follow. The title references Stacy Alaimo's concept of transcorporeality, which aligns with the New Materialist view that matter, including water, possesses its own agency and actively shapes reality. Through performances and participatory works by local and international artists, Caspian Corporealities offers a space for reflection on ological interdependence, embodied experience, and the significance of Caspian waters in their specific geopolitical context today. Echoing Rasul Rza’s poetic vision of water as a mirror of inner states, the programme invites audiences to consider water as a reflective, expressive presence shaped by human and more-than-human narratives.

Curated by Anna Fech

July 15

Ramil Aliev’s live performance titled “What Is Told to Water by Water”

Curated by: Mansura Mammadaliyeva

Time: 19:00 - 20:00

Location: Baku Boulevard area

Age restriction: 16+

Darya Safarova’s performance/video documentation titled “Salt Water”

Curated by: Mansura Mammadaliyeva

Time: 20:00 - 21:00

Location: Baku Boulevard area, near the Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the 20th–21st Centuries (LED Screen)

Age restriction: 16+

Ongoing Exhibitions (July 15–19):

Lena Pozdnyakova and Eldar Taghiyev’s Interactive installation titled “Carried by the Receding Tide”

Time: 16:00 - 20:00

Location: YARAT Education

Gaini Sagidullayeva-Abay’s 3D animated installation titled “Iceless Horizons”

Time: 16:00 - 20:00

Location: YARAT Education

Jeyran Musayeva’s interactive installation titled “The Senses of the Caspian”

Time: 16:00 - 20:00

Location: YARAT Education Center

Workshop titled “Painting with Words” with Said Rzayev

Time: 16:00–20:00

Location: Yarat Contemporary ARt Space (Baku Boulevard area)

Age restriction: 6+

16 iyul

Rovshan Guliyev’s performance titled “Be Silent, Watch, Act”

Time: 19:00–20:00

Location: Baku Boulevard area

Age restriction: 16+

Zarif Bakirova’s performance titled “Caspian, remember Me”

Time: 20:00-21:00

Location: Baku Boulevard area

Age restriction: 16+

Curatorial talk: “Ecology and Performance: From Physical to Digital” with Anna Fech, Farah Alakbarli, and moderator Atika Aliyeva

Language: English, with consecutive translation into Azerbaijani Time: 18:00 – 19:00 Location: Baku Boulevard area (in front of the LED screen) Age restriction: 16+

July 17

Performance Program:

Aliya Gadirova (Aliya The Mushroom)’s performance titled “AWAKEN, UNAWARE!”

Time: 19:40-20:30

Location: Baku Boulevard area (in front of the LED screen)

Age restriction: 16+

Javid Hasanli’s live performance titled “Make Peace Between Us”

Time: 20:40

Location: Baku Boulevard area

Age restriction: 16+

Aytan Zeynalli’s discussion titled “A View from Space”

Discussion’s language: Azerbaijani

Time: 19:00

Location: Baku Boulevard area, (in front of LED screen)

Age restriction: 16+

Workshop titled “Artefacts from the Future”

Time: 17:00-18:30

Location: Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the 20th–21st Centuries

Age restriction: 6+

July 18

Inga Allakova’s performance titled “Turtle’s Dream”

Time: 19:00-20:00

Location: Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the 20th–21st Centuries (1st floor)

Age restriction: 16+

Nigar Ibrahimbayli’s multimedia performance titled “Beneath the Surface: The Caspian as Witness and Memory”

Curated by: Aynur Abutalibova

Time: 20:00-21:00

Location: Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the 20th–21st Centuries (2nd floor)

Age restriction: 16+

July 19

Workshop titled “Attention Environments” with Lena Pozdnyakova & Eldar Taghiyev

Time: 17:00-18:30/19:00

Location: YARAT Centre (MFR)

Age restriction: 16+

Panel discussion with international artists: Reflections on the performances with artists / Moderator: Anna Fech

Language: English, with consecutive translation into Azerbaijani

Time: 17:00 – 18:00

Location: Baku Boulevard area (in front of the LED screen)

Age restriction: 16+

Panel discussion with local artists: Reflections on the performances with artists

Moderator: Atika Aliyeva

Language: English, with consecutive translation into Azerbaijani

Time: 18:00 – 19:00

Location: Baku Boulevard area (in front of the LED screen)

Age restriction: 16+

Ongoing Exhibitions

Large wall projection showcasing performances recorded throughout the week

DJ Performance by Elvin Novruzlu

Time: 20:00–21:00

Location: Baku Boulevard area (in front of LED screen)

Entry to the events is free of charge. Registration is available through iTicket. For additional information: 050 246 92 92