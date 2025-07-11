Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament attends memorial ceremony dedicated to Srebrenica victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11.​ During her official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, visited the Memorial Center dedicated to the victims of Srebrenica, Trend reports.

Gafarova, along with other guests including heads of state and government, parliamentary speakers, and official delegations, first visited the "In the Footsteps of the Unpassed" exhibition as part of the commemoration events.

Following the exhibition, the Speaker signed the condolence book in the memorial hall. The ceremony included a moment of silence and the laying of flowers at the memorial site to pay respects to those who lost their lives.

Gafarova also held meetings with parliamentary leaders from various countries, engaging in discussions during the visit.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel