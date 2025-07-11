C4IR pilot program unveils early results of industry transformation drive in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11.​ The Azerbaijan Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Azerbaijan), operating under the Ministry of Economy, has concluded a pilot program implemented over the past year in three Azerbaijani companies, said Fariz Jafarov, the C4IR Executive Director, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Industry 4.0 Forum—The Industry of the Future: Technology and Human Power in Baku, Jafarov stated that as part of the initiative, 4SIM evaluated the companies’ business processes, technological readiness, and institutional capacity to assess their maturity level for transitioning to Industry 4.0. A strategic roadmap was developed to guide each company toward the adoption of modern technologies. The initial results of the program were recently disclosed.

He stated that the companies in the mix are already reaping the rewards, and the next step will be to cast a wider net and bring more enterprises into the fold.

“As you know, transitioning to Industry 4.0 requires not only technology but also human capital, knowledge, and skills, as well as startup solutions. For this purpose, we are signing memorandums of understanding with various partners.

Under agreements signed with six universities, the focus will be on developing scientific solutions aligned with industry needs, preparing students in this field, strengthening cooperation between science and industry, and advancing Industry 4.0.

Among C4IR international partners are major global technology firms, including Honeywell from the United States, CMC from Japan, Koç Digital, and MEKSA—Türkiye’s largest technology hub—as well as Pesto, a German-based company that develops special training programs for companies like Mercedes-Benz.

As a result of these partnerships, the Baku Business Center will be transformed into an Industry 4.0 Hub. Companies dropping by the center will get the lowdown on cutting-edge production lines, robotics, a smorgasbord of technologies, data management systems, cloud innovations, virtual reality, simulation, and the latest in digital twin technologies. The center will also offer presentations on enterprise management processes and provide specialized training programs for lower, mid, and senior-level management,” Jafarov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel