TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 11. The industrial output potential of the Chilanzar district in Tashkent has hit the nail on the head, reaching a remarkable 6.8 trillion sums ($580 million), which is a clear sign of significant growth and development in the region, Trend reports.

This milestone underscores the district's escalating significance as a pivotal industrial nexus, with 50 entities poised to engage in the exportation of goods appraised at $180 million by 2025. These milestones signify a pivotal benchmark for Chilanzar, highlighting its ascending trajectory within Uzbekistan's economic ecosystem.



The aforementioned advancements were disseminated during an official engagement by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who conducted a comprehensive assessment of the current initiatives within the Chilanzar district. The president conducted a comprehensive walkthrough of the Tarleplast manufacturing facility, a pivotal case study in the district's industrial expansion, and received an in-depth briefing on the plant's operational dynamics.



The Tarleplast initiative, having secured a substantial capital infusion of $25 million, encompasses the deployment of 12 cutting-edge apparatus sourced from premier European producers. This technological enhancement has facilitated the facility's capacity to manufacture 90,000 tons of steel piping and metal profiles per annum, culminating in a comprehensive fiscal output appraised at 900 billion sums ($75 million). The facility's augmentation has engendered approximately 120 enduring positions, thereby enhancing regional workforce dynamics.



Significantly, the steel conduits fabricated at Tarleplast are engineered to withstand elevated pressure and extreme environmental factors, thereby providing the enterprise with a strategic edge in terms of both performance metrics and cost efficiency. The company's expanding export portfolio is evidenced by the $4 million in product shipments to Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan in the previous fiscal year. In the forward-looking strategy, Tarleplast is actively engaging in the enhancement of its international market penetration initiatives.



During the engagement at Tarleplast, President Mirziyoyev participated in an exhibition that highlighted a multifaceted array of products developed within the industrial zone and received a comprehensive briefing on various high-potential industrial initiatives currently in the developmental phase. Strategic initiatives for regional scalability encompass the development of a vertically integrated production edifice and the establishment of a monocenter, designed to synergize diverse industrial sectors.



The district is poised to initiate a portfolio of 100 novel projects, projected to catalyze the creation of approximately 3,000 employment opportunities. The initiatives will encompass a diverse array of sectors, integrating paradigms from construction, pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, printing technologies, automotive manufacturing, textiles and garments, and confectionery production methodologies.



In his dialogues with regional business leaders, President Mirziyoyev emphasized the criticality of generating high value-added outputs, cultivating novel employment prospects, and stimulating the expansion of the service industry within the locality. The administration's prioritization of eco-friendly industrial advancement and cutting-edge innovation is anticipated to catalyze the sustained prosperity of Chilanzar's industrial sector.

