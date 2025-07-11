Baku hosts Media of the Future: Following in the Footsteps of 'Akinchi' forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan and Azerconnect Group are jointly hosting a forum titled "Media of the Future: Following in the Footsteps of 'Akinchi'" to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the national press, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony will feature speeches by Emil Masimov, CEO of Azerconnect Group; Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency; and Rashad Majid, Chairman of the Press Council.

The forum commemorates 150 years of Azerbaijani media, inspired by the principles set forth by the Akinchi newspaper. Its goal is to foster professional skills in digital media, explore the future of journalism, and emphasize the important role of youth in this process. The event also aims to deepen young people’s understanding of evolving media realities, encourage their active participation in content creation, and provide networking opportunities with experienced media professionals. Additionally, it seeks to boost workforce development and create more employment opportunities in the media field.

About 100 students studying journalism and communication, as well as others interested in media, will take part. The program includes panel discussions, training sessions, and face-to-face meetings with media experts on topics such as media history, education, career prospects, and the use of innovation and technology in media.

Key highlights include a panel titled "A Vision for the Media of the Future: Journalism as the Profession of Tomorrow" and one-on-one sessions called "Media Professionalism and Next-Generation Journalism."

The forum will also feature training on "Employment Opportunities for Youth in Modern Media" and "The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Journalism."

At the end of the event, 40 young participants who actively engage in trainings and networking sessions, and score highest in a quiz, will receive special gifts.

Will be updated