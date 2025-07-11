Iran's Isfahan Province customs report significant export activity in early months
Isfahan Province’s customs reported exports worth approximately $200 million over three months, mainly to neighboring countries, with imports near $100 million. Customs revenue surged over 50 percent compared to last year, even as Iran’s overall non-oil trade showed a decline in both value and volume.
