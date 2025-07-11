Kazakhstan inflation surges amid stable trends in CIS region, ING reports

Photo: Official website of ING GROUP

ING Group analysts report that inflation risks in CIS countries remain generally controlled, but Kazakhstan’s inflation surged to 11.8 percent in June due to strong domestic demand. The National Bank of Kazakhstan is likely to keep interest rates unchanged for now, though a hike remains possible if inflationary pressures persist.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register