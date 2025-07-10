Azerbaijan records significant jump in U.S. investment inflows in 1Q2025
In the first quarter of this year, direct investments from the United States into Azerbaijan's economy surged by over 30 percent, reaching approximately $42 million. During the same period, Azerbaijan's investments in the US economy also doubled, totaling nearly $15 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy